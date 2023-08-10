Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise Buys 75,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,951.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Paradise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Paradise bought 7,867 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,537.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Andrew Paradise purchased 67,132 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $698,172.80.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $44.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. Research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $48,225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillz by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

