HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $787,320.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $267.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

