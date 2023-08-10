AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Sells $885,941.10 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $885,941.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,244.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIR opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

