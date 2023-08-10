Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Sells $823,075.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $148.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

