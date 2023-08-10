Lauren Cooks Levitan Sells 6,750 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Cooks Levitan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $137.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.