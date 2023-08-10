Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 25,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $835,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,993.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28.
OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE OFG opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OFG
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.