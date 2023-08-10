Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 25,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $835,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,993.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28.

NYSE OFG opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

