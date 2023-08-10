Leonardo Framil Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accenture stock opened at $311.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

