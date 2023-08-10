Marc Prieur Sells 8,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATR opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,743,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

