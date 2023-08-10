Hilda Harris Piell Sells 4,477 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CME opened at $206.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

