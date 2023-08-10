Raju Mohan Sells 30,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,712,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $1,151,100.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $14,184,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

