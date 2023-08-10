Jian Cheng Sells 43,750 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 360.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in eXp World by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in eXp World by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

