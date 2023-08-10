Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
