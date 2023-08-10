Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.