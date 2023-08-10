Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $242.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $768.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

