Kathleen Flaherty Burke Sells 11,563 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

