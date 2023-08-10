Laura Desmond Sells 32,654 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,108,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

Shares of DV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 260,642 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

