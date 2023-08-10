Christopher J. Senner Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $12,872,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

