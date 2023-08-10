Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $22.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $57.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

