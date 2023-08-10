Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

