Raymond James Raises Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $126.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.83.

FWRD opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Forward Air has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Forward Air by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 126,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 164,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

