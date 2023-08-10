Insider Selling: Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

