BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $1,340,312.22 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,312.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,139.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlueLinx Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BXC opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $202,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.