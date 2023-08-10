St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400.56 ($17.90).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.27) to GBX 1,500 ($19.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STJ

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.71), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,691.57). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

LON:STJ opened at GBX 925.60 ($11.83) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.40 ($11.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 15.83 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 7,162.16%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.