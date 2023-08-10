Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $14.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CHRS opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

