Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

