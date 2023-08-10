Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.99.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NYSE EGO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
