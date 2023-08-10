Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $8.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.32. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

