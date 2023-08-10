Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

MAXN opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

