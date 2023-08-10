Michael Hsing Sells 3,815 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at $535,379,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $521.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.77 and its 200 day moving average is $491.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.