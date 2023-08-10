Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,913,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05.

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $1,493,928.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

