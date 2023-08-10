Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.60 ($2.72).
MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.72) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
