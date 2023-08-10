Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
ACRV opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
