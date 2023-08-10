Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRV opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.