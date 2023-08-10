Barry Biffle Sells 250,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontier Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

