Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSNY

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.