Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 3,906 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $422.26 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average of $350.66.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.