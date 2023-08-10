Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 15,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,338,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

