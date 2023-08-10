AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $165.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.