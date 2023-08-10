Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target at $5.68

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after buying an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,839,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 183,713 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in 8X8 by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 681,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

8X8 stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

