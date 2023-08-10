Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 12,500 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,810,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,291,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

