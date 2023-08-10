Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $1,577,354.70 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SiTime Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

