Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,664,198.80 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $437.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.61.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.