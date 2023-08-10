Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,664,198.80 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
MCK stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $437.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.61.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.