Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. Acquires 83,857 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

CERE opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

