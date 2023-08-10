Chad Keetch Sells 12,799 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

