Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$34.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.19. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

