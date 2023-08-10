Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$49.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

