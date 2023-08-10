Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$48.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

BDGI opened at C$34.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.85.

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.