Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$541.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.10 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

