Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE D.UN opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.