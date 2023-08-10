Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

TSE D.UN opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.57. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.24 and a twelve month high of C$20.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

