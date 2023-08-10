Peter Salzmann Sells 101,339 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

