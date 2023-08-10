Dwight A. Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.8 %

MDB stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

