Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $2,739,620.07 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93.

On Friday, May 12th, James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

